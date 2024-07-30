Spotify Technology (SPOT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) recently:

7/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $273.00 to $356.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $396.00 to $399.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.

7/24/2024 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $345.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Spotify Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Spotify Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $242.00.

7/10/2024 – Spotify Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $400.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $370.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Spotify Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $396.00 price target on the stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $323.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.22 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $346.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

