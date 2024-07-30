Spotify Technology (SPOT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) recently:
- 7/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $273.00 to $356.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $396.00 to $399.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2024 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.
- 7/24/2024 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/23/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $345.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – Spotify Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/12/2024 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/11/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2024 – Spotify Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $242.00.
- 7/10/2024 – Spotify Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $400.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $370.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2024 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2024 – Spotify Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $396.00 price target on the stock.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
NYSE:SPOT opened at $323.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.22 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $346.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
