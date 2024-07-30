Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.370 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

