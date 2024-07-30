Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $55.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $68.87.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after buying an additional 1,889,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $98,684,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.