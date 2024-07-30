StockNews.com Lowers Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $181.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.68. Balchem has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $186.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.73.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 568.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

