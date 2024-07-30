Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 33,401 shares in the last quarter. Totem Point Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $8,317,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $13,347,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 17,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $159.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.93. The stock has a market cap of $829.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

