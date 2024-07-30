Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on THC. Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

THC opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average of $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after buying an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

