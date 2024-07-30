Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Cut to Hold at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TER. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.93.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $127.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.63. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after purchasing an additional 923,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after purchasing an additional 544,482 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,544.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 426,900 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

