Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded to Hold at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.93.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $127.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Teradyne by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,324,000 after acquiring an additional 544,482 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,544.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 426,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

