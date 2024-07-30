Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.96% of Texas Roadhouse worth $98,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after buying an additional 69,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,916,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 768,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,937,000 after purchasing an additional 65,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $172.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.90. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

