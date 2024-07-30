TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $171.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.24.

TFII stock opened at $150.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TFI International has a twelve month low of $104.91 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.84 and its 200-day moving average is $143.92.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TFI International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

