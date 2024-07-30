TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of TFI International from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TFI International from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.24.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TFII opened at $150.81 on Monday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth $136,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.