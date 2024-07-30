TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $176.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.24.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International stock opened at $150.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.92.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments grew its position in TFI International by 83.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 226,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

