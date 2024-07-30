TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $184.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins downgraded TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.24.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $150.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.84 and a 200 day moving average of $143.92. TFI International has a twelve month low of $104.91 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,583,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 793.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,094 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in TFI International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

