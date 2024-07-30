TFI International (TSE:TFI) Cut to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TFI. Cormark raised TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get TFI International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.