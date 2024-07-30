TFI International (TSE:TFI) Cut to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on TFI. Cormark raised TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI
TFI International Stock Performance
TFI International Increases Dividend
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.