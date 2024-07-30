TFO Wealth Partners LLC Sells 90,518 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 99.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90,518 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $15,441,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after buying an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after buying an additional 6,010,548 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,080,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $569,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,484,218 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

