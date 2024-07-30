The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Western Union worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WU. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Western Union Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.