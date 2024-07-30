Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.20. Tilray has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

