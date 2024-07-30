Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TLRY stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.20. Tilray has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TLRY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

