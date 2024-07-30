Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Short Interest Update

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 726,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Titan International Price Performance

NYSE:TWI opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Titan International has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $609.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

About Titan International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Titan International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Titan International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 117,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.