Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Short Interest Update

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 726,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
NYSE:TWI opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Titan International has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $609.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
