Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tompkins Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday.
Tompkins Financial Price Performance
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter.
Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 519.15%.
Insider Activity at Tompkins Financial
In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Janet M. Coletti acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 253.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
