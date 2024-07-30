Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ero Copper by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,095 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 461,998 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth $5,763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 753,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 292,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 217,968 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERO opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.19. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ERO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

