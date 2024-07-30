Toronto Dominion Bank Has $45,000 Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 204.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,002,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 321,254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 493,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 353,404 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 101,903 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of CRON opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.14.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

