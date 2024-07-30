Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 22,273 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 182.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,273 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.49.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 10.88.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.