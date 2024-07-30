Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 17,633 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,633 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

