Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 63 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $362.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.59. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $401.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

