Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,135,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $834,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

