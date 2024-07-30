Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Strong-Buy”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPH. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

