TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$929.3-947.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.30 million.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.67. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,721.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,880.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,681 shares of company stock worth $387,053 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

