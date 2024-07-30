Truist Financial Boosts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $126.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $102.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of CFR opened at $117.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $123.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

