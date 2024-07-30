Truist Financial Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $295.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $300.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.30.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE MCD opened at $261.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.29. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 599,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in McDonald’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.