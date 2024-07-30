Truist Financial Increases Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $33.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE HIW opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

