Truist Financial Increases Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $22.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PR. UBS Group raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 554,694 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $746,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 830,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

