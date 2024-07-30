UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

NYSE LYG opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

