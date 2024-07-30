Unity Software (NYSE:U) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $33.50 price objective on the stock.

U has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $16.36 on Monday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $815,913.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,598,345 shares in the company, valued at $30,528,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 442,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $815,913.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,598,345 shares in the company, valued at $30,528,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,499 shares of company stock worth $4,821,212. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Unity Software by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Unity Software by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

