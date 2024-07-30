Universal Technical Institute (UTI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.680-0.730 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTI. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

