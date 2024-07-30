V.F. (VFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect V.F. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 0.3 %

VFC opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42.

V.F. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at V.F.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on V.F. from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V.F.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.