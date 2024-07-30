Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.82. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

