Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.82. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,723,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,070,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,929,000 after buying an additional 824,163 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after acquiring an additional 466,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,194,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

