Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $65.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100,324 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Varonis Systems by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

