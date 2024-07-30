Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $544-552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.98 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.240 EPS.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

