Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.92.

VLTO opened at $105.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.68. Veralto has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

