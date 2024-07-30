Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.92.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $105.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. Veralto has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $107.86.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veralto by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,869,000 after buying an additional 1,568,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Veralto by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,232,000 after acquiring an additional 553,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veralto by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,948,000 after purchasing an additional 200,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

