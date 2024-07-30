Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLTO. Citigroup upped their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.92.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $105.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Veralto by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,232,000 after acquiring an additional 553,021 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Veralto by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,948,000 after acquiring an additional 200,657 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

