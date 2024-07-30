Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.92.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $105.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40. Veralto has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,827,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,143,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

