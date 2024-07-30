Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 201.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEAT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,891 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $10,815,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 289.4% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,870 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.5% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,271 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,690,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

