Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.28.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $175.93 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

