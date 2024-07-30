Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Stock analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRBP opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.59.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. Equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $466,533.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $466,533.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $7,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.