Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $40.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BKR opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

