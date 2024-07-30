Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WHR opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. Whirlpool has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $148.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

