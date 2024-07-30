WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.96.

NYSE WT opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.18. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.49.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 85.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

